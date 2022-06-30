Cooks Who Feed is an organization identifying problems in the world and addressing them. Their mission is to feed the world, one rescued surplus meal at a time, and they have provided over half a million meals to those in need. Seema Sanghavi, founder of Cooks Who Feed, and Chef Romain Avril, chef ambassador of Cooks Who Feed, join guest host, Maggie Rodriguez, on Bloom to shed light on how their organization is changing the world.