Cooking with kids: Blueberry Mini Pies

With more time at home many families find themselves cooking and baking more. Bloom host, Carissa Galloway, RDN, is in the recipe making mini blueberry pies with her daughter Claire.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pie crust recipe (can use store bought)
- 2 cups blueberries
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 3 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
INSTRUCTIONS
- Roll dough out if needed and place to fill mini muffin in.
- In a bowl, mix blueberries, sugar, flour, cornstarch and lemon zest. Divide this filling between the prepared bottom crusts.
- Place the muffin tin with prepared mini blueberry pies on a rimmed baking sheet and freeze or refrigerate until firm, about 15 to 20 minutes. During this time, preheat oven to 375° F.
- Bake mini pies at 375° F until golden and juices are bubbling, about 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Serve at room temperature.