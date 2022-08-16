Chef Terrell Manning, the Author of “The Love Languages of Food,” joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious quinoa recipe.

Ingredients:

Tomatoes

Onions

Peppers

Carrots

Celery

Garlic

(Veggies mixed together)

Hot Sauce

Mixed Herbs

Salt and Pepper

Boiled Quinoa

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

White Wine

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.