Celebrity Chef Katie Chin who is a National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Ambassador along with Pediatric Warrior Brittany join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to make no bake monster cookies.

No Bake Monster Energy Balls Recipe

1 cup old fashioned oatmeal

2/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup cocoa powder

2 tsp salt

Edible candy eye balls

Place dry oatmeal into a medium sized mixing bowl. Add peanut butter, honey, cocoa butter and salt into the bowl with the oatmeal. Gently combine using a spatula.

Using a melon scooper or a spoon, form small balls. Repeat until you’re done with the mixture.

Gently press edible candy eyeballs into the top of your energy balls to turn them into monsters.

Place the balls in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes before serving.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.