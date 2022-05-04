Katie Chin, a Celebrity Chef & Ambassador for NPCF and Pediatric Cancer Warrior Isabella joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a special recipe for Mother’s Day.



Also in the month of May, NPCF is not just celebrating moms, it’s also celebrating National Cancer Research Month.



Only 4% of the billions of dollars the government spends annually on cancer research is directed towards treating childhood cancer.



To honor the 43 children a day in the United States diagnosed with pediatric cancer, from now until May 31st, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is proud to present the 43 Challenge.



NPCF is accepting proposals for new and innovative ideas to find a cure for pediatric cancer with up to $4.3 million dollars being awarded for research.



Finding a cure for pediatric cancer would be the best gift in the world for so many moms out there!



