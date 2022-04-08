Celebrity Chef & Ambassador for NPCF Katie Chin and Pediatric Cancer Warrior Rea joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a fun recipe you can make with the kids.

Also, from now until May 31, 2022 the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is hosting the 43 Challenge. NPCF is accepting proposals for new and innovative ideas to find a cure for pediatric cancer with up to $4.3 million dollars being awarded for research!

Looking for another way to get involved? The Walk, Run and Roll Challenge is happening virtually on Saturday, April 30th- get outside and get active all in the name of bringing awareness for pediatric cancer.

For more information on the 43 Challenge and Walk, Run and Roll, please visit nationalpcf.org.

