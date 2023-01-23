Personal Chef Debra Murray joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with tips on cooking outside of your comfort zone and shares a recipe with Gayle for Red Thai Curry Shrimp.

Red Thai Curry Shrimp Recipe

Serves 4

2 – Cans Coconut Cream 13.5 ounce

4-6 tablespoons Red Thai Curry Paste

6 kefir lime leaves (if you don’t have use the zest of one lime)

1 pound peeled and deveined 16-20 shrimp

½ cup Thai Sweet Basil Leaves (if you cannot get Thai basil use regular basil)

1 cup bamboo shoots

2 teaspoons fish sauce

½ tablespoons of palm sugar or brown sugar

1 medium onion thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper julienned

½ teaspoon tamarind paste (or lime juice)

To a medium saucepan add three tablespoons of the hardened coconut cream to the saucepan and let melt over medium heat.

Stir in the curry paste and lime leaves and simmer till paste begins to brown.

Add the remaining coconut cream and simmer for 20 minutes. The sauce will reduce slightly and thicken.

Stir in the remaining ingredients and cook until the shrimp is cooked 6-7 minutes. The shrimp will turn pink and curl. Do not overcook the shrimp;

Serve over jasmine rice and garnish with green onions and torn Thai basil.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.