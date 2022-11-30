Cooking for a large group of people can be challenging, and keeping meals healthy can also be challenging. Holistic Chef, Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious, healthy spin on pizza.

Sausage Pizza Mushroom

INGREDIENTS:

2 Portobella Mushroom, Cleaned

½ Lb Turkey Sausage

1 8 Oz Can Pizza Sauce

4 Oz Buffalo Mozz/Fresh Mozz

Spray Olive Oil

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat Oven To 425 Degrees. Clean Mushrooms By Removing Stem And Using A Teaspoon To Scrape Gills Off Mushrooms. Place On Sheet Pan. You May Spray Bottom Of Mushroom With Oil If Desired. Take Sausage Out Of Casing And Place Inside Each Mushroom. Top With Sauce. Bake For 15 Minutes. Add 2 slices of cheese to each and bake 5 more minutes.

