You don’t have to lose your Latin comfort dishes just because it’s Healthy

Vegan Chef Hazel Camargo joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom to help inspiring the Latin community to explore a healthier lifestyle by adding some simple alternatives to their childhood home dishes and switching to a more plant base diet.

She shared a recipe for a Stuffed Plantain Boat, with sautéed mushrooms, spinach, red pepper, black beans, sweet onions, garlic, cilantro, topped with vegan cheese & paired with white Jasmine rice.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



