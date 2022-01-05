Cookies With A Cause | Help Fight Human Trafficking

The founder of Food and Courage,Rachel Bieber, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show bloom with why she donates a large portion of proceeds from her cookie company to end human trafficking.

