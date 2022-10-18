Kimberly Michele, LME, MNT, a

Licensed Master Esthetician and Medical Nail Technician joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with

beauty secrets with you that will help hydrate your skin, remove dark spots and other anti-aging solutions.



Michele told Guyardo, “Hydrating your skin is mandatory as well as having a consistent routine of exfoliating the skin to help invigorate, remove dead skin cells and promote collagen production.”



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



