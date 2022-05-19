Some medical experts say you should think of cancer as an iceberg in the ocean and you are a boat approaching it.



You can’t know the true size of the iceberg by looking at the top of it.



Similarly, one can’t know how long a cancer has been in existence when it is detected, but you can learn to navigate around a solitary cancer and isolate the disease.



Based on more than 20 years of research into the medical literature, Dr. John Poothullil, MD, FRCP, who is Board Certified in Pediatrics and Allergy and Immunology joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom who says “there is a strong connection between cancer cell multiplication and the consumption of grains”.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





