The Consumer Produce Safety Commission is urging you to be prepared for deaths from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, as fires and electric shock are common during severe weather events, according to the CPSC. Hurricane season in North America runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.



Richard Trumka with the CPSC joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what consumers need to know.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



