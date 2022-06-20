Campbell Ritchie, Makeup Artist joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the Nationally Syndicated Health & Wellness show Bloom to discuss her mission to educate her clients about beauty ingredients and appearing in the new documentary Campbell Ritchie: No Compromise.



Ritchie told Guyardo “Everyone can take steps to healthier and more sustainable beauty habits. Even making one small change can make a big difference.”

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.