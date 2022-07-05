The Clearwater Community Sailing Center connects sailing, art, and inclusion to create ripples of change by igniting a passion for sailing with at-risk local youth. Sailing allows kids to experience the outdoors while learning life skills, and it teaches the fundamentals of stewardship. Youth racers, Garrett January and Sky Muyskens, and Brian McAllister from Pinellas County Center for the Arts, join guest host, Farron Hipp, on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how they connect art and sailing.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.