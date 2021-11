TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The last month of hurricane season is underway and the 21st storm of the year is churning in the northern Atlantic. While this poses no threat to the United States, it used the last name on the 2021 list of tropical cyclone names.

With more than three weeks to go, it is possible to have another named storm develop. In this case, the name of the storm would be pulled from the supplemental list of tropical cyclone names. This is opposed to the Greek alphabet, which has been used in the past. The list of names is developed by the World Meteorological Organization.