In the Comedy Central digital series 2 JEWS CHOOSE, comedian Eliot Glazer invites some of his favorite Jewish celebrities to take part in a little game where they assess a series of pairs to decide which, between the two, is Jewish and which is goyish.



Goyish technically refers to something that isn’t Jewish, but what it really means is… “it’s not for the Jews.”



In celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month in May, , comedian Eliot Glazer joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more on the series.



2 Jews Choose Airs Mondays, Beginning May 2nd, at 12PM ET on Youtube and on Comedy Central Social Platforms.

