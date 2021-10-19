Comedian Ken Jeong joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom about his struggles with dry eye disease from long hours on the job

Comedian Ken Jeong joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about his health concerns developed dry eye disease from long hours on the job both as a physician in his previous occupation, and in his current role as an entertainer.

“It has been an issue for me for decades in terms of just long hours on a set or in the hospital, extended use of contact lenses, those can all exacerbate or worsen symptoms of dry eye disease.”, said Jeong.

Jeong is partnering with Xiidra, a prescription eye drop designed to treat the issue, and goes into what he calls “doctor mode” to warn that many others may have the condition without realizing it.

If you regularly feel “achiness, grittiness in the eyes and just itchy burn,” Jeong says you may have dry eye disease.

