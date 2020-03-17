Colors and Wellness

Coronavirus in Florida: Bars, nightclubs shut down for 30 days

Child sex sting nets 15 arrests in Polk County

CV impacts primary election day

Couples having to postpone weddings because of Coronavirus concerns

Tuesday Midday Forecast

Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried

St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus