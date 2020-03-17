Colors and Wellness

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Coronavirus causing primary polling issues in Pinellas County
Polk County man faces 15 years for fatal punch
The Fresh Market announces senior-hours only amid coronavirus
Trump wants quick checks sent to public in virus response
Video
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Florida: beaches not ordered to close amid pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus concerns: How to prevent cybersecurity attacks while working from home
Video
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry stretch of days
Video
City of Lakeland declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus
Video
Tampa Bay area pizza shop offering free slices to kids while schools are closed
Video
To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
Road Rants
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Will elective procedures be canceled in Florida amid Coronavirus outbreak?
Video
Top Stories
Do you know what safety features your car is equipped with?
Top Stories
Tampa Bay area man concerned about nursing home protocols amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Canceling travel plans? You may be able to get your money back
Video
Coronavirus in Pasco County: Man quarantined at home with COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus concerns in Tampa Bay may impact travel plans, but there are options
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
Top Stories
Coronavirus cancellation: Ticket refund information for WrestleMania
Top Stories
IOC ‘fully committed’ to Olympics success, despite postponed trials
Video
Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots
Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans
Video
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
POSTPONED: 2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Coronavirus causing primary polling issues in Pinellas County
Top Stories
Tampa Bay YMCAs to close, become daycares for children of health professionals during pandemic
Coronavirus in Florida: beaches not ordered to close amid pandemic
Video
Florida ranks one of the least aggressive states in dealing with coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus cancellation: Ticket refund information for WrestleMania
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Colors and Wellness
Bloom
Posted:
Mar 17, 2020 / 01:48 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 17, 2020 / 01:49 PM EDT
Color Expert Jill Kirsh discusses colors and wellness with Bloom host Carissa Galloway, RDN.
Top Videos
Coronavirus in Florida: Bars, nightclubs shut down for 30 days
Child sex sting nets 15 arrests in Polk County
CV impacts primary election day
Couples having to postpone weddings because of Coronavirus concerns
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried
St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings
Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus
St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Coronavirus in Florida: Bars, nightclubs shut down for 30 days
Video
Trump wants quick checks sent to public in virus response
Video
Florida ranks one of the least aggressive states in dealing with coronavirus
Video
Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures
Video
Coronavirus in Florida: beaches not ordered to close amid pandemic
Video
City of Lakeland declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus in Florida: 192 cases, 6 deaths
Video
Florida primary: Voting locations change because of virus
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Coronavirus concerns: CDC recommends limiting large gatherings to 50 people
Video
Starbucks shifts stores to ‘to-go’ due to coronavirus
Man holds ‘Will work for toilet paper’ sign to spread little humor among coronavirus concerns
What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus
AMC theatres to reduce maximum capacity by at least 50 percent
More Don't Miss