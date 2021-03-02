LIVE NOW /
Coffee on A Mission at Tampa’s Portico Cafe

Bloom

Just by ordering a cup of coffee you can help the homeless, and others trying to rebuild their life.


The trendy non-profit Portico Cafe in downtown Tampa, is doing everything it can to find creative ways to help those in need.  So now, instead of only serving up amazing coffee, sweets, and food at it’s downtown Tampa location, Portico is now shipping a special blend coffee across the country and using the proceeds to help those in need.

Gayle Guyardo features the Portico Cafe in her on going “Lift Up Local” series on BLOOM.

