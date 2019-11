Bite Squad, the popular app that lets you order food from local restaurants and delivers it directly to you, is helping feed local families in need this Thanksgiving. Under its Share Thanksgiving program, Bite Squad will be delivering free hot meals Thanksgiving Week. Bite Squad Market Managers Spenser Johnston and Rickie Schelfo talk with BLOOM's Carissa Galloway about the program.

You can go to www.bitesquad.com or download the app to participate