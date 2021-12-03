Clothing Drive for Human Trafficking Victims

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom stopped by Created Tampa’s drop off center to find out what women who are trying to escape being forced into the sex industry need this holiday season.

Gayle caught up with Jillian Penhale the Executive Director of Created Women to find out how the not for profit is helping women in need.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.