Holistic Personal Chef, Adrienne Falcone Godsell, with a delicious clean eating meal ready in minutes.
Orange Sesame Chicken
- 1 Lb Chicken Tenders
- 1 Tbsp Sesame Oil
- 2 Clove Garlic, Minced
- 1 Tsp Ginger, Minced
- 3 Green Onion, Chopped
- 1 Tbsp Sesame Seeds
- Himalayan Salt
- Black Pepper
Sauce
- 2 Oranges, Juiced
- 3 Tbsp Water/Chicken Broth
- 1 Tbsp Coconut Aminos/Soy Sauce
- 1 ½ Tbsp Honey
- 1 Tsp Lemon Juice
- 1 Tbsp Arrowroot
- Heat Large Sauté Pan Over Medium High Heat. While Pan Is Heating, Season Chicken With Salt And Pepper.
- When Pan Is Hot, Pour In Sesame Oil Followed By Placing The Chicken Tenders One At A Time Into The Pan.
- While Chicken Is Cooking Prepare Sauce Ingredients And Mix Together.
- When Chicken Is Cooked Halfway Through, Turn Over. Cook 5 Minutes.
- Stir Sauce Together (Arrowroot Will Settle At Bottom). Add To Chicken Along With Sesame Seeds.
- Heat Through Until Sauce Thickens.
- Sprinkle Green Onion Over Chicken.
Option: When Chicken Is Turned Over After Cooked Halfway Through, You May Add The Broccoli At This Pont And Cook Together If Pan Is Large Enough.
Oven Roasted Broccoli
- 1lb Broccoli
- 1-2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- Himalayan Pink Salt
- Black Pepper
- Granulated Garlic
- Preheat Oven To 425 Degrees.
- While Oven Is Heating, Cut Broccoli Florets Off And Place On Sheet Pan. Drizzle With Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper And Garlic. Mix Well With Hands.
- Cook 12-20 Minutes Depending On How Well Done You Like Your Broccoli.
