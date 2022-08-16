As kids head back to school, schedules can become hectic. Holistic Personal Chef, Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious clean eating meal ready in minutes.

Orange Sesame Chicken

1 Lb Chicken Tenders

1 Tbsp Sesame Oil

2 Clove Garlic, Minced

1 Tsp Ginger, Minced

3 Green Onion, Chopped

1 Tbsp Sesame Seeds

Himalayan Salt

Black Pepper

Sauce

2 Oranges, Juiced

3 Tbsp Water/Chicken Broth

1 Tbsp Coconut Aminos/Soy Sauce

1 ½ Tbsp Honey

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

1 Tbsp Arrowroot

Heat Large Sauté Pan Over Medium High Heat. While Pan Is Heating, Season Chicken With Salt And Pepper. When Pan Is Hot, Pour In Sesame Oil Followed By Placing The Chicken Tenders One At A Time Into The Pan. While Chicken Is Cooking Prepare Sauce Ingredients And Mix Together. When Chicken Is Cooked Halfway Through, Turn Over. Cook 5 Minutes. Stir Sauce Together (Arrowroot Will Settle At Bottom). Add To Chicken Along With Sesame Seeds. Heat Through Until Sauce Thickens. Sprinkle Green Onion Over Chicken.

Option: When Chicken Is Turned Over After Cooked Halfway Through, You May Add The Broccoli At This Pont And Cook Together If Pan Is Large Enough.

Oven Roasted Broccoli

1lb Broccoli

1-2 Tbsp Olive Oil

Himalayan Pink Salt

Black Pepper

Granulated Garlic

Preheat Oven To 425 Degrees. While Oven Is Heating, Cut Broccoli Florets Off And Place On Sheet Pan. Drizzle With Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper And Garlic. Mix Well With Hands. Cook 12-20 Minutes Depending On How Well Done You Like Your Broccoli.

