The City of St. Petersburg, the Pinellas Education Foundation, and the Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete came together to create the St. Pete Youth Farm.



When the farm opened, fifteen high school-aged students were hired that summer and many of those same youth would solidify the foundations of the program and work on this project over the next 2 years.



To date, the St. Pete Youth Farm has had 45 plus youth in the community involved in this program!



Carla Bristol, the collaboration manager at the farm, joins the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how the farm helps kids.



