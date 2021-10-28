Chucky The Serial Killing Doll is Back!

After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.

The stars of Chucky is an American horror television series based on the Child’s Play film franchise, Devon Sawa and Zackary Arthur join Gayle Guyardo the host of that nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the new show streaming on on Syfy and the USA Network.

