Christopher Logan is a photographer and storyteller.

His work- captivating, seductive, and alluring has appeared in fashion editorials from around the globe.

He has shot the likes of Gabrielle Anwar, The Bella Twins, Yolanda Ross and many more, worked alongside some of the biggest fashion houses in the globe oh and he even shot me yesterday in what I can only be describe as a dream come true for my first lapalme cover.

Christopher joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom to talk his career highs, some of his favorite memoires on set as well as Key points for you our loyal bloom followers to looking your best during a photoshoot with some insider industry tips.

