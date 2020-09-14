Dessert Diva Danette Randall (@DessertD on IG) shares a delicious recipe for Chocolate Avocado Mousse with Toasted Pistachios.

CHOCOLATE AVOCADO MOUSSE WITH TOASTED PISTACHIOS

2 ripe avocados

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/4 cup plus 2 tbls honey

1/4 cup almond milk

2 tsp. vanila

1 tsp instant espresso

pinch of salt

1/2 cup toasted pistachios ( spread on baking sheet, bake for 5-7 minutes at 350)

Whipped cream (optional)

Cut avocados in half, take out pit. Scoop out flesh, and place in food processor. Add cocoa powder, and pulse until combined. Add honey, milk, vanilla, espresso, and salt. Process until creamy consistency. If too thick, add a bit more milk. Pick out your favorite serving cups, or small bowls, and divide mousse between them. Top with whipped cream, and toasted pistachios. ENJOY!

NOTES- Use non dairy whipped cream if you are doing dairy free. If you aren’t worried about dairy free, use any type of milk other than almond milk in recipe. Easily turn these into parfaits by layering mousse, and whipped cream, or mousse, and fruit. Keeps in refrigerator for up to 4 days.