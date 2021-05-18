Children’s Golf Book Teaches Kids to One, Two, Follow Through

Golf pro and author Mary Jacobs joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about her new book “One, Two, Follow Through”.



“I wrote this book because I want to share this incredible game and its wonderful life lessons with children. I hope to inspire them to use follow through in their daily lives in order to become their very best selves.” said Jacobs.



Jacobs developed her love of sports by competing with (and beating) her five older brothers in a small town in the Midwest.



Mary went on to become an All-American Golfer at the University of Arizona and won a Bronze medal while representing the USA in the World University Olympic Games.



She is now a highly esteemed LPGA Teaching and Club Professional at the prestigious Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

