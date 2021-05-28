Children Of All Abilities Work Out Together at the 3rd Annual Champions Of Change

The Champions for Change Challenge is flagship event to promote inclusion and human rights for the differently-abled children and is being embraced by the entire community.

In her on-going Gayle On The Go series that airs weekdays on Bloom, Gayle Guyardo heads to Tampa Movement Lab for a firsthand look at this incredible event.

Watch Bloom Weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.