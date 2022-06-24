Trauma increases the risk for eating disorders and addictions and over 40 medical issues including the top 5 causes of death and these effects can be passed from one generation to the next.



Carolyn Coker Ross, MD, MPH, CEDS-S, an Eating Disorder / Addiction specialist joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and said “Understanding the effects of trauma – your own and trauma in your family will help you heal from eating disorders and addictions at the deepest level possible.”

