Child battling cancerous brain tumor runs popular Wag of Tampa Pet Store for the day

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is holding it’s annual fundraiser on November 13, 2020 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Most of the event will be virtual because of the Covid 19 pandemic, which means the children who typically get to model in a fashion show extravaganza will have to do so virtually. Since some of the children where disappointed to miss the fun event the National Pediatric Foundation decided to add something a little special this year to give the children hope.

NPF is working with small businesses across Tampa Bay to let children fighting cancer experience their life dreams.

For one little girl fighting a cancerous brain tumor, her dream is to own her own pet store. Wag of Tampa on Davis Islands in South Tampa was one of the many to step up the plate to make that dream come true.

Gayle Guyardo from Bloom followed along for this very special day.