Nationally known Foodie TV Star Margaret Zakarian with Zakarian Hospitality joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing chickpea salad recipe!

Chickpea Salad Tartines

By Margaret Zakarian | Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 15.5oz cans drained chickpeas/garbanzo beans

½ Cup diced celery

½ Cup diced red onion

1/2 Cup mayonnaise

¼ Cup diced tomato

2TB minced dill pickle

2TB chopped green onion

1TB fresh chopped parsley

1TB Dijon mustard

2 TB red wine vinegar

4 TB Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1tsp fresh chopped dill

½ TB chopped tarragon

1-2 garlic cloves, minced

2 garlic cloves, halved

½ tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

4 slices toasted sourdough bread

Procedure:

1. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, mustard, garlic powder, smoked paprika and dill to make the aioli. Set aside.

2. Place chickpeas in a large bowl and use a fork to mash. You can modify this texture to suit you but preferred is at least half mashed and half whole beans. Add tomato, celery, red onion, green onion, dill pickle, tarragon, flat leaf parsley (reserving some for garnish), red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Fold to combine.

3. Toast or grill bread and rub one side with garlic. Spread aioli crust to crust.

4. Spoon chickpea mixture on top of toast. Garnish top with torn basil and flat leaf parsley. Add freshly cracked pepper and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Enjoy!

@mzakarian or geoffreyzakarian.com for more recipes and tips!

