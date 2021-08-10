Check & Renew Relationships

Do you take the time to check in with loved ones on a regular basis?

Not everyone is great at staying connected with others, let alone ourselves, even during times such as the pandemic when connection is more crucial now than ever.

Julie Potiker, the author of “Life Falls Apart, But You Don’t Have To: Mindful Methods For Staying Calm In The Midst Of Chaos” joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with tips to become more mindful self-compassionate.

