Valorie Bauer the CEO & CO-Founder Baby Scene shared video and a press release about an amazing 5D sonogram she witnessed of quadruplets

With a 2.5-year-old son, Dreyson, stay at home mom, Raquel and Air Force Veteran, Darius Tolver,wanted another baby.

After eighteen months of trying, they decided to go the intrauterine insemination, (IUI) route.

IUI is a procedure were by sperm is placed directly into the uterus with a small catheter during

ovulation. The goal of this treatment is to improve the chances of fertilization by increasing the

number of healthy sperm that reach the fallopian tubes when the woman is most fertile.

Excited for the possibilities of increasing their family size, Raquel and Darius received the disappointing news that their chances of conceiving were less than 10%.

On the day of insemination, Physicians informed Raquel that tests showed that she only had one healthy egg and a there was a cyst blocking the ovary that contained the one healthy egg.

Their growing family dreams seemed squelched.

Against all odds, and defying medicine, they found out they were pregnant.

Excitement to catastrophe in mere minutes as ultrasound showed four babies.

Doctors encouraged them to terminate or at least reduce the number, as four babies were extremely risky to both Raquel and babies.

After much thought and prayer, Raquel and Darius decided to continue with the quad pregnancy as the thought of termination or reduction was something neither could fathom.

They hosted a gender reveal party for family and friends and much to everyone’s surprise, all found out that there was not only one baby but four, three boys and a girl.

Their roller coaster of anxiety continued as at twenty-two weeks, Baby A’s water broke, sending Raquel to the hospital in anticipation of her body going into labor.

At twenty-two weeks gestation, a baby is not viable, let alone four babies.

Once again defying medicine, she did not go into labor and the babies continued to thrive.

Raquel is now almost twenty-seven weeks, and her babies are considered viable, meaning they have a 75%-85% chance of survival.

That family is celebrating the birth of their quadruplets, born at 26-and-a-half weeks. The little ones will stay in the NICU until they are ready to come home.

In celebration of their success, Raquel and Darius, along with Raquel’s parents, got the chance to see their babies for the first time in a 3d4d5d ultrasound at Baby Scene Studio.

