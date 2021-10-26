Charities Pivot to hold Hybrid Events During Pandemic

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, goes behind the scenes as Created Women Prepares for its annual charity event by pre-producing large segments so supporters can participate in small group gatherings or from home virtually.

Created serves women over 18-years-old who are coming out of sexual exploitation and human trafficking in Tampa by providing three levels of housing and all the tools those women need to heal and recovery from the trauma.

Created teams also participate in outreach programs, actually going out into the streets, into strip clubs and massage parlors, to offer support to women who are being trafficked.

