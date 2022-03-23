Rates of depression and anxiety have fallen from peak COVID levels but still remain higher than before the pandemic.



Younger aged children in particular were affected.



Many parents are searching for the best way to help their child without the use of drugs.



Doctor Ran Anbar, pediatric pulmonologist has a unique solution, hypnosis.



Dr. Anbar highlights it all in his new book Changing Children’s Lives with Hypnosis -Journey to the Center.



Hypnosis can be a powerful, effective therapeutic technique for a wide range of conditions, including pain, anxiety and mood disorders. Hypnosis can also help people change their habits, such as quitting smoking.



Dr. Anbar, of Center Point Medicine, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways to treat anxiety and depression in children without using drugs.

