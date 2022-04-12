Physician, author of the #1 New York Times bestselling books and TV Personality Dr. Ian Smith joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about his new book Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight.

Smith’s book is designed to help people looking to lose weight by sharing a four-week plant-based plan.

Each day the book details how to flip one’s diet from 70% meat to 30% meat and 70% plants, which he said leads to natural and pain-free weight loss to keep people full and satisfied.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.