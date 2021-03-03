Central Park Dark Stars on BLOOM

On Basketball Wives, we'll follow the extraordinary lives of 6 women who are best friends as they juggle the success and stresses of building businesses, battling groupies, and searching for stability in the unstable arena of being the significant other to a basketball superstar.

The newest cast member Liza Morales, the ex-girlfriend of former Los Angeles Player Larmar Odom, joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about what viewers can expert in the new season.