Celebrity Personal Trainer Kollins Ezekh Kollins who has top celebrities and was even tapped by Floyd Mayweather to help establish one of America’s fastest-growing gym franchises, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how it can be beneficial to workout barefooted.



Doing barefoot exercises may help enhance sensory stimulation and build stronger, stabler feet and ankles.



Depending on the type of barefoot exercise one chooses, skipping sneakers, in favor of working out barefoot can be beneficial for your feet and ankles.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





