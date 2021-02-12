Celebrity Fitness and Nutrition Expert JJ Virgin share daily routine on BLOOM with Gayle Guyardo.
JJ Virgin is a Board Certified Nutrition Specialist, Holistic Nutrition, and a Fitness Specialist. She’s completed 40 graduate and doctoral courses. JJ has provided nutrition and training programs for celebrities including Gene Simmons, Ben Stiller, Taj George, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Nicole Eggert, Tracie Thoms, and “Superman” Brandon Routh. JJ specializes in weight loss resistance related to food intolerance and has helped hundreds of thousands of people lose weight and feel better. She teaches people how to crush sugar addiction, and shift from being a sugar burner to a fat burner.