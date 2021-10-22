Celebrity Doctor Ian Smith is out with new book based on a real life cold case | Wolf Point

TV Doctor and top physician, Dr. Ian Smith from joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about his new book “Wolf Point.”

It is the second book in the detective series Ashe Cayne, which is set to turn into a television series.

The book is set in Chicago, Illinois, which Smith thinks makes an ideal backdrop for crime fiction.

