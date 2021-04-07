Celebrity Chef Katie Chin joins Gayle Guyardo in the BLOOM Kitchen for “Cooking Funds the Cure”

Everyday 43 children in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with cancer.

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation has launched “Cooking Funds the Cure”, to help raise awareness and funding to help children fighting cancer.

Chef Chin joins Gayle Guyardo in the BLOOM kitchen with a popular recipe and ways you can help fund the cure.

Sunrise Chia Pudding Parfaits:

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups canned coconut milk or almond milk

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pitch salt

¼ cup chia seeds

Fresh berries (sliced strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, etc.)

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl or container, add coconut milk, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt; whisk well. Add chia seeds; mix, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

2. Mix chia pudding well. Using two 8 oz mason jars, assemble your parfait. Start with chia pudding; add some berries; add more chia; top with berries.

Garnish with fresh mint and sliced almonds if desired. Serve immediately or store in fridge until ready to serve.