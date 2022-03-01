Celebrity Chef Katie Chin Helps Fight Pediatric Cancer

It all started with a wok, a roll and a dream… Katie has been on many extraordinary culinary adventures such as cooking at The White House in 2013 for the Annual Easter Egg Roll to serving as a guest judge on Iron Chef America.



She’s also competed on Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen and Beat Bobby Flay.



Chef Katie Chin has also appeared on The Real on Fox, The Today Show and The Hallmark Channel, and she always strives to take her blog followers along the way sharing cooking adventures and posting recipes.



In January 2021, she was named the Culinary Ambassador to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and looks forward to expanding their Cooking Funds the Cure program by encouraging all aspects of the culinary industry to rally around children battling cancer.



Chef Katie joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a healthy and easy recipe you can make for your family, and is sharing healthy cooking recipes that show viewers how to incorporate cancer fighting foods into delicious meals.

Viewers can order her latest cookbook.

