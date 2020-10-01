Celebrity Chef Judi Gallagher with quick and easy brisket

Chef Judi Gallagher show Bloom how to make a delicous brisket

i. Brisket, whether smoked or braised is a perfect comfy dinner. Leftovers are even better with more flavor.

iii. 4-5 lbs. flat cut brisket

iv. 1 1/2 tsp. garlic salt

v. 1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

vi. 4 large Vidalia onions sliced

vii. 1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

viii. 1-2 tsp. ground black pepper

ix. 2-3 Tbsp. Hungarian paprika

x. 1 .13 oz. packet of beef seasoning or beef base (my mom always used G Washington broth packets)

xi. 1 8 oz. can of unseasoned tomato sauce

xii. A hearty portion of time and love!

Directions

i. Heat the Canola oil in a non-stick Dutch oven at medium high temperature.

ii. Add the sliced onions and sauté until golden brown and caramelized, stirring often (about 15 minutes).

iii. Season the onions with 1/2 tsp. of garlic salt and 1/2 tsp. of black pepper. Remove from pot. Add 2 more Tbsp. of Canola oil IF NEEDED.

iv. Season the brisket on both sides with garlic salt, black pepper, Hungarian paprika and the all-purpose flour.

v. Add the brisket to the heated Dutch oven and sear the meat on both sides, approximately 5-7 minutes per side.

vi. Reduce the heat to a simmer.

vii. Add the caramelized onions, one 8 oz. can of unseasoned tomato sauce and 1 individual packet of beef base and cover.

viii. Simmer approximately 2 1/2 hours, turning the brisket over one time.

ix. Remove the brisket from the pot and place on a heavy plate.

x. Place a heavy platter on top of the brisket and refrigerate overnight.

xi. Separately refrigerate the pot with the au jus overnight also.

xii. Before reheating, skim any fat that has risen to the top and discard.

xiii. Reheat the au jus on medium low heat.

xiv. Slice the brisket against the grain. Add to the hot au jus until warm, about 10 minutes.

xv. **Cooking tip:**

xvi. The grain in briskets often changes while slicing, so continually reposition the brisket and slice against the grain.

Best to let cool completely overnight but after braised 3 hours with a heavy platter on top of brisket and refrigerate Remove any fat that settled overnight.

Brisket quesidillas:

Slice brisket AGAINST the grain

Warm tortillas ( I found Keto Tortillas at Publix. Or I make sweet potato latkahs as the base instead of quesadillas)

:For Crema

1 Tablespoon grated horseradish (jarred is fine)

1 cup sour cream or Crema

Refrigerate up top 24 hours

8 slices Swiss cheese

2 cups favorite coleslaw or cold braised red cabbage

Caramelize 2 onions until brown in sauté pan with 1 TBSP vegetable oil.

Drain on paper towels .

Add one quesadilla to large flat pan heated medium. Add 2 slices of siss cheese and melt. Add sliced brisket and 2 TBSPs of the au ju from the pan.

Top with caramelized onions.

When cheese is melted fold in half.

Top with Horseradish crema and red cabbage slaw

Serve hot:

Note you can also make brisket nachos by chopping the brisket.