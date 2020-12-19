Celebrity Chef Judi Gallagher shares salmon with roasted beets and fresh chives recipe on Bloom

Celebrity Chef Judi Gallagher joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with an amazing salmon with roasted beets and fresh chives recipe.



Salmon with roasted beets and fresh chives

A light and bright dish, using grapeseed oil keep the oil at a high temp without burning.Ingredients:4 bunches Chioggia beets, trimmed½ cup extra-virgin olive oilKosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste1 cup neutral white wine½ cup vegetable or seafood broth6 six-ounce boneless Atlantic or Norwegian salmonfilets- skin on2 TBSP grapeseed oil2 Meyer lemons, zested and juiced¼ cup fresh curly parsley leaves3 TBSP coarsely chopped fresh tarragon¼ cup thinly sliced fresh chivesDirections:Preheat oven to 350 degrees, positioning rack in the center. Using a mandolin

, thinly slice two beets and place in bowl.In a separate large bowl, toss the remaining beets with 2 TBSP olive oil, ½ teaspoon kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper.Put the beets on a large rimmed baking sheet, cover tightly with foil, and let bake until tender, about 30 minutes.Remove from the oven. When cool to handle, remove skin and place back on roasting pan to crisp. Peel and halve three of the beets and quarter the remaining beets and set aside.Put the wine in a large saucepan over medium high heat and cook until almost evaporated, about 10 minutes. Add the broth and remove from heat.Using a large nonstick skillet, heat to medium high.Season the salmon with salt and pepper. Add grapeseed oil to the skillet and add the salmon. Cook about 2 minutes for the salmon to brown.Reduce the heat to medium and turn the salmon over for another minute or two. Remove salmon from pan and keep warm.Return broth mixture to medium high heat. Add the cooked beets and lemon zest and bring to a low boil until heated. Add lemon juice and remaining 6 TBSP olive oil and stir. Add 2 TBSP of chopped parsley and 1 ½ TBSP of the fresh tarragon. Season if needed with more salt and pepper.Serving: divide the beets and sauce among four shallow bowls and place a piece on salmon on each. Garnish with the thinly sliced beets. Sprinkle with fresh chopped chives and remaining 2 TBSP parsley and 1 ½ TBSP fresh tarragon.

Enjoy!