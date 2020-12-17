Celebrity Chef Judi Gallagher on Bloom with healthy fall soup

Thai Coconut Soup

Ingredients:

2 skinless chicken breasts, bone in, cooked and shredded – discard bones (perfect to use leftovers from roasted chicken)

1 TBSP coconut oil

1 cup thinly sliced red onion 2 cloves garlic, minced

1 TBSP minced fresh ginger

3 TBSP red curry paste

6 cups organic chicken broth

1 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 red pepper, julienned

8 ounces soba noodles (buckwheat noodles are healthier and hearty)

14 ounces coconut milk (use canned)

1/3 cup cilantro

Sliced green onions to garnish

Fresh cilantro and fresh lime quartered

Directions:

Heat a large Dutch oven or soup pot to medium high heat. Add in coconut oil.

Once melted, add red onions and sauté until translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Add in garlic and ginger.

Sauté for 30 seconds until fragrant but not brown. Stir continuously.

Add in red curry paste, stir in the paste thoroughly into the aromatics until it thickens, about 2-3 minutes.

Add chicken broth. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer.

Add shredded chicken.

In a separate pot cook brown rice/ soba noodles as directed.

Remove from pot, drain water, and cool noodles with cold water to stop the cooking process.

Add noodles, carrots and red pepper the chicken broth pot.

Scoop 1 cup of broth out of the pot and blend in food processor or blender along with a can of coconut milk (shake well before opening can).

Blend until the mixture looks creamy and broth and coconut milk are no longer separate.

Add coconut mixture back to the soup pot. Stir and simmer about 5 minutes.

Right before you serve, garnish with fresh lime quarters and cilantro.