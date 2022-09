Actor Antonio Sabato, Jr. joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about his life pivot and moving to Tampa Bay.

“Days of Our Lives” Deidre Hall joins Bloom’s Gayle Guyardo about the soaps move to Peacock

Like many network television shows, Days of Our Lives is making the move to streaming.

Bloom’s Gayle Guyardo spoke “Days of Our Lives” Deidre Hall about the long-running soap’s move from NBC to Peacock, after spending 57 years on air.