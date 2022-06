Caroline Henderson, Executive Vice President of Milo’s Tea Company, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of Bloom, to celebrate National Iced Tea Month. Milo’s Iced Tea has only three ingredients and tastes just like homemade. Their philosophy is simple: use high quality, natural ingredients, listen to customers, and never sacrifice taste. Never adding colors or preservatives, their vision guides them as they source natural ingredients.

