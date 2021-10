Today is National “I Love Lucy” day, a celebration of a hysterical 1950’s classic sitcom starring, Lucille Ball, a housewife balancing housewifely tasks and dreams of becoming a ‘star’ with fun, flare and ‘faux pas galore’.

Bloom’s sanity saving ‘accidental housewife’ and New York Times bestselling author Julie Edelman joins host Gayle Guyardo so we can all live by Ball’s famous quote; “The more things you do, the more you can do.”