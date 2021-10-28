Celebrating National First Responder Day

National First Responders Day is to honor the men and women who act quickly when an emergency is at hand.

These are firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians (EMT), paramedics, and 911 operators who stand front and center during a crisis.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders support the communities where they live.

Dr. Anna Courie, DNP, RN, MS, PHNA-BC, the Director of Responder Wellness joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with ways we can support those on the front lines.

